Young the Giant unearths "Metropolis" for 10th anniversary ﻿'Mind Over Matter﻿' reissue

Fueled by Ramen

By Josh Johnson

Young the Giant has unearthed a previously unreleased song called "Metropolis."

The track is included on the upcoming deluxe reissue of Young the Giant's 2014 album, Mind Over Matter, due out July 26.

You can listen to "Metropolis" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

Mind Over Matter was Young the Giant's sophomore album and spawned singles in "It's About Time," "Crystalized" and the title track.

Young the Giant's most recent album is 2022's American Bollywood. They are currently on tour with Cage the Elephant.

