Yellowcard, Plain White T's, New Found Glory & more featured on Disney pop-punk album

Disney has revealed the track list for A Whole New Sound, an upcoming tribute album featuring pop-punk covers of classic House of Mouse songs.

The record, due out Sept. 6, features artists including Yellowcard, Plain White T's and New Found Glory putting their spin on Aladdin's "A Whole New World," Encanto's "Surface Pressure" and The Little Mermaid's "Part of Your World," respectively.

Other participating bands include Bowling for Soup, Mayday Parade, We the Kings and Simple Plan, whose version of "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" is out now. New Found Glory's "Part of Your World" drops Thursday night.

Here's the A Whole New Sound track list:

"Part of Your World" from The Little Mermaid by New Found Glory

"Remember Me" from Coco by Mayday Parade

"Can You Feel the Love Tonight" from The Lion King by Simple Plan

"I2I" from A Goofy Movie by Magnolia Park

"A Whole New World" from Aladdin by Yellowcard

"Go the Distance" from Hercules by We The Kings

"Surface Pressure" from Encanto by Plain White T's

"You've Got a Friend in Me" from Toy Story by Meet Me @ The Altar

"You'll Be in My Heart" from Tarzan by Boys Like Girls

"Colors of the Wind" from Pocahontas by Tokio Hotel

"Let It Go" from Frozen by LØLØ

"Friend Like Me" from Aladdin by Bowling For Soup

