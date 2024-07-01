The xx's Romy releases new song "Lift You Up" with Jessie Ware

Interscope Records/PMR

By Josh Johnson

The xx's Romy has released a new song called "Lift You Up" in collaboration with singer Jessie Ware.

"I've been a fan of Jessie’s music for a long time and it was amazing to finally work together after many years of friendship," Romy says.

The pair premiered "Lift You Up" during Ware's set at Glastonbury on Saturday. You can listen to it now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying lyric video streaming on YouTube.

In addition to performing with Ware, Romy also played her own Glastonbury set, and reunited with her xx bandmates Oliver Sim and Jamie xx during the latter's performance.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!