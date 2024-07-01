The xx's Romy releases new song "Lift You Up" with Jessie Ware

The xx's Romy has released a new song called "Lift You Up" in collaboration with singer Jessie Ware.

"I've been a fan of Jessie’s music for a long time and it was amazing to finally work together after many years of friendship," Romy says.

The pair premiered "Lift You Up" during Ware's set at Glastonbury on Saturday. You can listen to it now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying lyric video streaming on YouTube.

In addition to performing with Ware, Romy also played her own Glastonbury set, and reunited with her xx bandmates Oliver Sim and Jamie xx during the latter's performance.

