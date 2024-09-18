The xx's Romy & Oliver Sim featured on new Jamie xx song, "Waited All Night"

We finally have a new song from The xx. Well, sort of.

Vocalists Romy and Oliver Sim reunite with Jamie xx on his new song, "Waited All Night," which they previously debuted at Glastonbury. It marks the first released track to feature all three members of The xx since their 2017 album, I See You.

"Thank you to my two best friends and musical siblings, Oliver and Romy," Jamie says. "It's wonderful to have the gang back together, working in new ways, working out new lives, I wouldn't be here without them."

You can listen to "Waited All Night" now via digital outlets. It'll also appear on Jamie's upcoming album, In Waves, due out Friday.

While The xx has been dormant, the members have been busy with their own projects. Romy and Sim released their respective debut solo albums, Mid Air and Hideous Bastard, in 2023 and 2022.

