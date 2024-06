2023 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3 Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

WILLOW has announced an orchestra-accompanied concert taking place at The Ford in Los Angeles on Oct. 25.

The show will feature reimagined versions of the "Transparent Soul" artist's songs performed alongside the Color of Noize Orchestra.

Registration for a chance at presale tickets is open now through June 25 at 10 p.m. PT. For more info, visit TheFord.com.

WILLOW released a new album, empathogen, in May.

