Willie Nelson covers Beck, The Flaming Lips on upcoming album

Legacy Recordings

By Josh Johnson

Willie Nelson covers songs by Beck and The Flaming Lips on his upcoming album, Last Leaf on the Tree.

The track list includes Nelson's versions of Beck's Sea Change track "Lost Cause" and the Lips' Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots single "Do You Realize??" Both of those songs are very much in the country legend and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer's wheelhouse, though we are curious what it would've sounded like if he picked "Loser" instead.

Last Leaf on the Tree is due out Nov. 1. It marks the 91-year-old Nelson's 76th solo studio album.

Other artists covered on the album include Neil Young, Tom Waits, Nina Simone and Keith Richards.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!