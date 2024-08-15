Willie Nelson covers Beck, The Flaming Lips on upcoming album

Willie Nelson covers songs by Beck and The Flaming Lips on his upcoming album, Last Leaf on the Tree.

The track list includes Nelson's versions of Beck's Sea Change track "Lost Cause" and the Lips' Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots single "Do You Realize??" Both of those songs are very much in the country legend and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer's wheelhouse, though we are curious what it would've sounded like if he picked "Loser" instead.

Last Leaf on the Tree is due out Nov. 1. It marks the 91-year-old Nelson's 76th solo studio album.

Other artists covered on the album include Neil Young, Tom Waits, Nina Simone and Keith Richards.

