Wilderado shares new ﻿'Talker'﻿ song, "Bad Luck"

Wilderado has shared a new song called "Bad Luck," a track off their upcoming album, Talker.

"'Bad Luck' is one of my favorite songs on the record," says frontman Max Rainer. "One of the reasons is because of how little we edited it. It's straight through on the drums, straight through on the guitars and same for the vocals. It has an immediacy that never leaves."

"The track felt like a safe place for pessimism and the reality that growing older kind of sucks," he continues. "I felt like saying we've all got bad luck and things only get harder, however every once in a while you find a lover and a hotel. Maybe we're living between moments of happiness, disbelief and secrets, but we're getting by."

You can listen to "Bad Luck" now via digital outlets.

Talker will be released Sept. 20. It's the follow-up to Wilderado's 2021 self-titled debut, which spawned the singles "Head Right" and "Surefire."

