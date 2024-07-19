Wilderado covers "Wall of Death" for ﻿'Twisters' ﻿soundtrack

Universal Pictures/Atlantic Records

By Josh Johnson

Wilderado has covered the song "Wall of Death" for the soundtrack to the new Twisters movie.

The track also features the musicians Ken Pomeroy and James McAlister. You can listen to it now via digital outlets.

"Wall of Death" was originally recorded by Richard and Linda Thompson, and later covered by R.E.M.

Alongside Wilderado, the Twisters soundtrack includes mostly country stars, such as Jelly Roll, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and Shania Twain. Both the album and the film are out now.

Wilderado is touring throughout the summer and fall in support of their upcoming album, Talker, due out Sept. 20.

