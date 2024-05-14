Wilderado announces new album, ﻿'Talker'

Wilderado has announced a new album called Talker.

The band's sophomore effort will arrive September 20. You can listen to its title track now via digital outlets.

"I'm proud to say we made an album that feels like home and weathers who we are," says frontman Max Rainer.

Talker is the follow-up to Wilderado's 2021 self-titled debut, which spawned the singles "Head Right" and "Surefire." It also includes the previously released songs "In Between," "Sometimes" and "Tomorrow."

Wilderado will be touring the U.S. in June, July and October.

Here's the Talker track list:

"Talker"

"Bad Luck"

"Simple"

"Higher than Most"

"Coming to Town"

"In Between"

"Longstanding Misunderstanding"

"Sometimes"

"Tomorrow"

"Themselves"

"Waiting on You"

"What Were You Waiting For"

