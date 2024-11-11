The White Stripes file to dismiss 'Seven Nation Army' lawsuit against Donald Trump

The White Stripes have filed to dismiss their lawsuit against President-elect Donald Trump regarding the use of their song "Seven Nation Army."

As previously reported, Jack and Meg White filed legal action against Trump in September, alleging that he and campaign staffer Margo Martin committed copyright infringement when Martin used "Seven Nation Army" to soundtrack a video of Trump posted to social media.

"The Infringing Trump Videos incorporate ['Seven Nation Army'], on information and belief, to burnish Defendant Trump’s public image, and generate financial and other support for his campaign and candidacy on the backs of Plaintiffs, whose permission and endorsement he neither sought nor obtained in violation of their rights under federal copyright law," the suit read.

On Sunday, the Stripes filed a notice of voluntarily dismissal without prejudice of the claims against Trump, Martin and the Trump campaign. "Without prejudice" means they can refile the case at a later time.

Jack White has long been critical of Trump — leading up to the 2016 election, his Third Man Records label starting selling "Icky Trump" T-shirts, a play on the White Stripes song "Icky Thump." Upon his 2024 election, White wrote, "Americans chose a known, obvious fascist."

Meanwhile, White is continuing to play shows in support of his latest solo album, No Name, which just received a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Album. Newly announced dates take place Tuesday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday in Dallas, Austin and San Antonio, Texas, respectively.

Members of the Third Man Records Vault can buy tickets starting Tuesday at noon CT before they go on sale to the general public at 1 p.m. CT. Registration for your chance at tickets is open now.

