Which Strokes song is 'pretty dead' to Julian Casablancas?

By Josh Johnson

It sounds like Julian Casablancas is ready to put The Strokes' "Last Nite" to bed.

In an interview with The Guardian, Casablancas was asked to name a song he "can no longer listen to." In response, he says that "Last Nite" is "pretty dead to me."

"I'm not sure why," he says.

"Last Nite" is a single off The Strokes' 2001 debut album, Is This It, and has remained a staple in their live show over the past 20-plus years. And while Casablancas feels a certain way about "Last Nite," that hasn't carried over to other classic Strokes tunes.

"There are some others like 'Reptilia,' 'Hard to Explain,' 'Someday,' 'Take It Or Leave It,' 'New York City Cops' that are comparable in terms of crowd reaction that I'm not quite as sick of," Casablancas says. "If I heard ['Last Nite'] on the radio, I’d probably turn it off."

The Strokes' most recent album is 2020's The New Abnormal. Casablancas put out a new record with his band The Voidz called Like All Before You in September.

