When We Were Young announces 2024 side shows

The When We Were Young festival has announced a run of side shows taking place in Las Vegas around the 2024 event.

Bands including A Day to Remember, The Used, Taking Back Sunday, Simple Plan and Cobra Starship will play concerts around Sin City between Oct. 17-20.

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

For more info, visit WhenWeWereYoungFestival.com.

WWWY 2024 takes place Oct. 19-20; it's headlined by My Chemical Romance and Fall Out Boy.

