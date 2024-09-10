What's Måneskin's Damiano David teasing with "Everywhere" post?

By Josh Johnson

What's Måneskin frontman Damiano David teasing?

In an Instagram post, the "Beggin'" singer shares a video simply captioned, "Everywhere." The clip finds a mustachioed David entering a limo, and when the driver asks where he wants to go, he replies, "Everywhere."

It then ends with the date Sept. 27 flashing on the screen.

While you wait for that, you can catch David as a presenter on the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, which take place Wednesday.

Meanwhile, David's bandmate Victoria De Angelis recently released her debut solo single.

Måneskin's most recent release is the deluxe edition of their RUSH! album, which dropped in November.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

