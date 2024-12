Weezer, New Order, St. Vincent & more playing 2025 Kilby Block Party festival

Weezer, New Order and St. Vincent are among the artists playing the 2025 Kilby Block Party festival, taking place May 15-18 in Salt Lake City.

The bill also includes Justice, TV on the Radio, Wallows, iDKHOW, Devo and Future Islands.

Weezer's headlining set will feature a full-album performance of their 1994 self-titled debut aka the Blue Album.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit KilbyBlockParty.com.

