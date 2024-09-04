Weezer announces 30th anniversary ﻿'Blue Album﻿' reissue

Weezer has announced a deluxe reissue of their 1994 self-titled debut aka the Blue Album in honor of its 30th anniversary.

The vinyl edition includes four LPs alongside 10-inch and 7-inch singles, while the CD set includes three discs. The reissue will be available on both formats, and digitally, on Nov. 1.

Along with the original album remastered, you'll find the famed Kitchen Tape demos, as well as various early rehearsal and live recordings, performances on the BBC and tracks from what's called the LMU Sessions.

The Blue Album was first released in May 1994 and spawned the Weezer classics "Buddy Holly," "Say It Ain't So," "Undone – The Sweater Song" and "My Name Is Jonas." It's certified triple Platinum by the RIAA.

Weezer is playing the Blue Album in full on their Voyage to the Blue Planet tour, which launches Wednesday in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.