Ween won't be touring "for the foreseeable future"

By Josh Johnson

Ween is taking a hiatus from performing.

In an Instagram post Thursday, the "Voodoo Lady" outfit announces, "It is with sincere regret and heavy hearts that Ween must make the decision to step away from the stage for the foreseeable future."

The news comes after Ween canceled their spring tour dates, citing co-frontman Dean Ween's "mental and spiritual well being." While they briefly returned for a trio of shows in August, they later canceled the remainder of the tour.

With this latest announcement, Ween also scraps their planned hometown 30th anniversary Chocolate and Cheese concert, set for September in Philadelphia.

"Despite three great shows this summer, it's become clear that touring and performing is too taxing on Deaner’s mental health to continue," Ween's post reads. "As always, we thank you for the love, dedication and ongoing support."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

