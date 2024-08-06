Ween cancels upcoming tour dates: "We are beyond disappointed"

By Josh Johnson

Ween has canceled their upcoming tour dates celebrating the band's 40th anniversary.

The affected shows were scheduled for Tuesday in Seattle, Thursday and Friday in Portland and Saturday in Eugene, Oregon. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.

"We love performing for the best fans in the world, and we are beyond disappointed we won't be able to do these shows," Ween writes in an Instagram post. "Thanks as always for the love and support."

No reason for the cancelation was given. In March, Ween canceled their spring tour dates due to Dean Ween's mental health.

"I need to step away from performing live in order to preserve my mental and spiritual well being, and instead focus on myself and loved ones," Dean wrote at the time.

Ween's next scheduled show is set to take place in September in the band's hometown of Philadelphia, and will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their album Chocolate and Cheese.

