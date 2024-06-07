Ween announces 30th anniversary ﻿'Chocolate and Cheese'﻿ reissue

Ween has announced a reissue of their 1994 album, Chocolate and Cheese, in honor of its 30th anniversary.

The package includes remastered audio of the original record, as well as 15 previously unreleased demos and outtakes. It's due out Aug. 2.

"When I hear [Chocolate and Cheese], I feel like I'm listening to an autobiography of our lives in the early to mid-'90s," guitarist Dean Ween writes in the reissue's liner notes. "If it sounds like we had fun making it, we did. That's kind of what Ween is all about, though."

Chocolate and Cheese was the fourth Ween album and spawned the single "Voodoo Lady."

Ween will play Chocolate and Cheese in full during a show in Philadelphia on Sept. 27.

