Wax on, fix you: ﻿'The Karate Kid﻿'s' Ralph Macchio guests during Coldplay Australia concert

Coldplay's concert in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday featured a surprise appearance by Ralph Macchio aka Daniel LaRusso from The Karate Kid.

In fan-shot footage, frontman Chris Martin can be seen dramatically faking a cough and asking for help from the audience to sing the next song. He then picks someone to come up onstage, who turns out to Macchio.

The actor begins to sing the next song, which, of course, is "The Karate Kid," a bonus track off the deluxe version of Coldplay's new album, Moon Music. More accurately, Macchio pretends to sing as a backing track of Martin's vocals play, leading some to theorize that the moment was filmed for a music video.

If a "Karate Kid" video is indeed in the works, perhaps it'll premiere around the time Cobra Kai returns to Netflix. The sequel series' final season resumes on Nov. 15.

