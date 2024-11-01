Wax on, fix you: ﻿'The Karate Kid﻿'s' Ralph Macchio guests during Coldplay Australia concert

By Josh Johnson

Coldplay's concert in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday featured a surprise appearance by Ralph Macchio aka Daniel LaRusso from The Karate Kid.

In fan-shot footage, frontman Chris Martin can be seen dramatically faking a cough and asking for help from the audience to sing the next song. He then picks someone to come up onstage, who turns out to Macchio.

The actor begins to sing the next song, which, of course, is "The Karate Kid," a bonus track off the deluxe version of Coldplay's new album, Moon Music. More accurately, Macchio pretends to sing as a backing track of Martin's vocals play, leading some to theorize that the moment was filmed for a music video.

If a "Karate Kid" video is indeed in the works, perhaps it'll premiere around the time Cobra Kai returns to Netflix. The sequel series' final season resumes on Nov. 15.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!