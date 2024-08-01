Watch video for Something Corporate & Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness' "Happy" single

Something Corporate and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness have premiered the video for their collaborative single, "Happy."

The clip combines Andrew McMahon's solo project with his reunited band as they jam against a background of kaleidoscopic effects. You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.

The song "Happy" premiered in July and marks the second joint Something Corporate/Wilderness tune, following June's "Death Grip."

Something Corporate will resume their reunion tour Aug. 22 in Washington, D.C.

