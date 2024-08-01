Watch video for Something Corporate & Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness' "Happy" single

Big Loud Rock

By Josh Johnson

Something Corporate and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness have premiered the video for their collaborative single, "Happy."

The clip combines Andrew McMahon's solo project with his reunited band as they jam against a background of kaleidoscopic effects. You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.

The song "Happy" premiered in July and marks the second joint Something Corporate/Wilderness tune, following June's "Death Grip."

Something Corporate will resume their reunion tour Aug. 22 in Washington, D.C.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!