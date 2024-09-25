Watch video for Tame Impala's Justice collaboration, "Neverender"

By Josh Johnson

Tame Impala's collaboration with Justice, "Neverender," now has a video.

The appropriately psychedelic clip, streaming now on YouTube, is filled with bright colors and intergalactic images, which may remind you of Daft Punk's "One More Time" video.

"The 'Neverender' music video gave us the perfect opportunity to channel many of our visual influences, all while making them more distinctive through [director] Masanobu Hiraoka's unique reinterpretation," Justice says. "Together with longtime collaborators [creative director] Pascal Teixeira and [director] Armand Beraud, we drew initial inspiration from the title sequences of the 1980s anime we grew up on, which set the visual tone for the video."

The song "Neverender" appears on Justice's new album, Hyperdrama, which dropped in April. It's currently charting on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart.

Justice will release a new EP featuring remixes and alternate versions of "Neverender" on Friday.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

