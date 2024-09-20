Watch Twenty One Pilots bring their 'Clancy' "Routine" to 'The Tonight Show '

By Andrea Dresdale

Twenty One Pilots didn't just perform on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Sept. 19 — they took over the whole studio.

Rather than performing the Clancy track "Routines in the Night" while standing on a stage, the duo took inspiration from the song's music video. While singing, Tyler Joseph roamed around the entire Tonight Show studio — even sitting behind Jimmy Fallon's desk at one point — and walked around NBC's 30 Rock building as drummer Josh Dun appeared in various places to back him up. During the performance, the studio, the hallways and the building were all bathed in red light.

Joseph finally walked through the audience and onto the stage, where Dun was waiting. He finished the song by walking over to Fallon's desk, where Fallon was waiting, still bathed in red light. "That was awesome, dude!" an excited Fallon yelled, while waving a vinyl copy of Clancy.

As previously reported, Twenty One Pilots will release a new song called "The Line" for season 2 of Netflix's animated series Arcane. The show is set in the universe of the League of Legendsvideo game and features the Imagine Dragons JID song "Enemy" as its theme.

Twenty One Pilots' tour continues Sept. 21 in Boston. The North American leg wraps up Oct. 12 in Minneapolis.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!