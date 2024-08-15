Watch trailer for The Tragically Hip's ﻿'No Dress Rehearsal'﻿ docuseries

The trailer for the upcoming Tragically Hip docuseries has been released.

The four-part show, titled The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal, will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September before launching on Prime Video.

The trailer, which is streaming now on YouTube, details the Hip's relationship with their home country of Canada — "It made it cool to be Canadian," quips actor and Toronto native Will Arnett — and their final tour after learning of frontman Gord Downie's brain cancer diagnosis. Downie died of the disease in 2017.

"We're thrilled to premiere the incredible story of The Tragically Hip at this year's TIFF. It will be a powerful and memorable event," says director and Gord's brother Mike Downie. "This project is a labor of love, with personal and unseen footage from the band's 40-year history. We set out to understand what held the band together, what pushed them apart and how they captured the hearts and minds of so many fans both in Canada and around the world."

While beloved in Canada, the Hip has crossed over into the U.S. with singles including "Courage (for Hugh MacLennan)" and "Ahead by a Century," which is used in the newly premiered final season of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy.

