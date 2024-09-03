Watch '﻿Stranger Things﻿'' Joe Keery play Stephen Malkmus in ﻿'Pavements﻿' movie

We have another music/Stranger Things crossover, thanks to the new Pavement movie, Pavements.

Joe Keery aka Steve Harrington stars as frontman Stephen Malkmus in the film, which is part documentary, part musical and part fictional biopic. Keery shows up in the fictional biopic part, which also features Jason Schwartzman as the founder of Matador Records.

In a clip posted by Vanity Fair, Keery-as-Malkmus is pitched on Pavement performing on Saturday Night Live alongside host Quentin Tarantino. However, he's not very keen on the idea.

"Nah, I don't want to do that," he replies.

Pavements is premiering at the ongoing Venice Film Festival. It will make its North American debut at the New York Film Festival in the fall.

Stranger Things, of course, caused the resurgence of songs including Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" and Metallica's "Master of Puppets," while Keery also makes his own music under the moniker Djo. The single "End of Beginning" hit the top five on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart.

