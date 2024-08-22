Watch Something Corporate play new song "Death Grip" on reunion tour

Something Corporate has premiered a live video for their new single, "Death Grip."

The performance was recorded at a June New York City show during the "If You C Jordan" outfit's reunion tour. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.

"Death Grip" first premiered in June, and is billed as a collaboration between Something Corporate and frontman Andrew McMahon's solo moniker, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness. Another joint single, "Happy," dropped in August.

Something Corporate's reunion tour resumes Thursday in Washington, D.C.

