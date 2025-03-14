Watch Radiohead's Thom Yorke play 1995 solo set celebrating release of ﻿'The Bends'

Radiohead's 1995 sophomore album, The Bends, turned 30 on Thursday. To mark the occasion, the band has shared previously unseen footage of a Thom Yorke solo set celebrating the original release of the record.

The 24-minute clip, now on YouTube, was recorded on March 28, 1995, in Toronto. The set includes performances of The Bends songs "High and Dry" and "Fake Plastic Trees."

"Hi, I'm some bloke from some band," Yorke says in introducing the set.

In addition to celebrating 30 years of The Bends, Radiohead recently formed a new legal entity, fueling speculation that they might be releasing new music or touring again. The group hasn't played live since 2018 and hasn't put out a record since 2016's A Moon Shaped Pool.

