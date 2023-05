Performances by artists including Måneskin and Turnstile will be featured in the livestream of the upcoming Primavera Sound festival from Barcelona, Spain.

The stream will air June 1-3 via the Amazon Music Twitch channel and on Prime Video starting each day at 1:30 p.m. ET.

You'll also be able to watch sets from Depeche Mode, Blur, St. Vincent, My Morning Jacket and New Order, among others.

