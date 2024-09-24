Watch MGK shred as Christina Aguilera sings "Genie in a Bottle"

MGK and Christina Aguilera aren't necessarily two artists you'd think would ever collaborate, but, well, here we are.

In a new episode of Spotify Anniversaries, Aguilera pays tribute to her debut album, which turns 25 this year, by performing stripped down and rearranged versions of its songs. While Aguilera is singing her #1 hit "Genie in a Bottle," MGK strolls onto the set, picks up a guitar, sits down on the carpet and starts shredding.

As the song ends, Aguilera embraces MGK, exclaiming, "That was amazing! I love it! Thank you so much." He then waves and walks off the set. Oddly, at no point is he identified.

MGK posted a clip of the moment on Instagram and wrote, "a legend @xtina thanks for letting me rock with you for the anniversary!!"

