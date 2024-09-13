Watch The Last Dinner Party's ﻿'Prelude to Ecstasy'﻿ short film

By Josh Johnson

The Last Dinner Party has released a short film inspired by their debut album, Prelude to Ecstasy.

The 14-minute video finds the "Nothing Matters" outfit in an intense ballet academy and features the songs "Sinner," "The Feminine Urge" and "Burn Alive."

"We're so proud to have been able to create this little homage to our debut album," The Last Dinner Party says. "It was such a special and cathartic experience to put together alongside our genius director Harv Frost."

You can watch the Prelude to Ecstasy film streaming now on YouTube.

Prelude to Ecstasy the album dropped in February. A deluxe version, featuring various acoustic recordings and covers, is due out Oct. 11.

