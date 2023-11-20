Watch Green Day's CFL Grey Cup halftime performance

GREEN DAY ABC/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/ABC)

By Josh Johnson

Green Day performed during halftime at the 2023 Grey Cup, the Canadian Football League's equivalent of the Super Bowl, on Sunday, November 19.

The punk outfit's four-song set included "The American Dream Is Killing Me," the lead single off their upcoming album, Saviors, as well as the classics "Basket Case," "Boulevard of Broken Dreams" and "Holiday."

You can watch Green Day's Grey Cup performance in its entirety streaming now on YouTube.

Saviors, the 14th Green Day album, drops January 19. "The American Dream Is Killing Me" is currently the #1 single on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

