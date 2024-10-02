Watch Fontaines D.C. cover Lana Del Rey's "Say Yes to Heaven"

Fontaines D.C. is saying yes to covering Lana Del Rey.

The "Starburster" outfit put their spin on the "Video Games" artist's single "Say Yes to Heaven" during a performance on the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge.

Perhaps the cover will get Fontaines frontman Grian Chatten closer to his dream of collaborating with Del Rey. In 2022, Chatten told NME, "I just want to write some tunes with her. Her music leans into an era of cinema that I love, and she writes in a way where people can find stories in her music."

"I honestly think we'd do a really good tune together," he said.

Fontaines D.C. released their new album, Romance, in August.

