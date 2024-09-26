Watch Deftones' Chino Moreno play with The Smashing Pumpkins during Portland show

The Smashing Pumpkins' set in Portland on Wednesday featured a surprise appearance from Deftones frontman Chino Moreno.

The "Change (In the House of Flies)" rocker joined Billy Corgan and company for a rendition of the Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness cut "Jellybelly." You can watch footage of the onstage collaboration via the Pumpkins' Facebook page.

The Pumpkins' performance Wednesday was part of their run opening for Green Day's U.S. stadium tour, which concludes Saturday in San Diego.

Deftones, meanwhile, are preparing for their 2024 Dia De Los Deftones festival, taking place Nov. 2 in San Diego. They've also recently announced a 2025 U.S. tour, launching in February.

