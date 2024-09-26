Watch Deftones' Chino Moreno play with The Smashing Pumpkins during Portland show

By Josh Johnson

The Smashing Pumpkins' set in Portland on Wednesday featured a surprise appearance from Deftones frontman Chino Moreno.

The "Change (In the House of Flies)" rocker joined Billy Corgan and company for a rendition of the Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness cut "Jellybelly." You can watch footage of the onstage collaboration via the Pumpkins' Facebook page.

The Pumpkins' performance Wednesday was part of their run opening for Green Day's U.S. stadium tour, which concludes Saturday in San Diego.

Deftones, meanwhile, are preparing for their 2024 Dia De Los Deftones festival, taking place Nov. 2 in San Diego. They've also recently announced a 2025 U.S. tour, launching in February.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!