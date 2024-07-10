Wallows have a "Bad Dream" in latest ﻿'Model' ﻿video

Wallows have premiered the video for "Bad Dream," a track off their new album, Model.

The clip features the band members in a house going about their day when the same mysterious man shows up behind each of them. Given the title of the song, you probably won't be surprised when the man pulls out a knife.

You can watch the "Bad Dream" video streaming now on YouTube.

Model, the third Wallows album, dropped in May. It also includes the single "Calling After Me.'

Wallows will launch a U.S. tour in support of Model in August.

