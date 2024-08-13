Violent Femmes announce 40th anniversary vinyl ﻿'Hallowed Ground'﻿ reissue

Craft Recordings

By Josh Johnson

Violent Femmes have announced a vinyl reissue of their 1984 album, Hallowed Ground, in honor of its 40th anniversary.

The set is due out Nov. 8 and will be available in several different color variants. You can preorder your copy now.

Hallowed Ground was the sophomore follow-up to Violent Femmes' self-titled 1983 debut.

Violent Femmes are celebrating Hallowed Ground's 40th anniversary on a U.S. tour, which resumes Tuesday in Northampton, Massachusetts.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

