Violent Femmes announce 40th anniversary vinyl ﻿'Hallowed Ground'﻿ reissue

Violent Femmes have announced a vinyl reissue of their 1984 album, Hallowed Ground, in honor of its 40th anniversary.

The set is due out Nov. 8 and will be available in several different color variants. You can preorder your copy now.

Hallowed Ground was the sophomore follow-up to Violent Femmes' self-titled 1983 debut.

Violent Femmes are celebrating Hallowed Ground's 40th anniversary on a U.S. tour, which resumes Tuesday in Northampton, Massachusetts.

