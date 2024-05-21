Violent Femmes add fall leg to double album anniversary tour

Craft Recordings

By Josh Johnson

Violent Femmes have added a fall leg to their tour celebrating the anniversaries of their first two albums.

The outing launches September 26 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, and concludes October 8 in Birmingham, Alabama. Tickets go on sale Friday and a presale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit VFemmes.com.

Violent Femmes previously played their 1983 self-titled debut in full in 2023 in honor of its 40th anniversary. They continued to do that on their spring 2024 tour, which just wrapped up on Saturday, while also adding their 1984 sophomore effort Hallowed Ground to the set for its 40th anniversary.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

