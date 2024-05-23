20 Years of Tears Tour

Is For Lovers & Hawthorne Heights Present 20 YEARS OF TEARS TOUR WITH ANBERLIN, HAWTHORNE HEIGHTS, I SEE STARS, ARMOR FOR SLEEP, EMERY, AND THIS WILD LIFE

Get ready to shed all the tears when Is For Lovers & Hawthorne Heights Present: 20 Years of Tears Tour with Anberlin, Hawthorne Heights, I See Stars, Armor for Sleep, Emery, and This Wild Life stops at The BayCare Sound on July 20th, 2024!

For ticket information click here

Line-up:

Anberlin (The Feel Good Drag, Paperthin Hymn)

Hawthorne Heights – 20th anniversary of The Silence in Black and White (Ohio Is For Lovers, Saying Sorry)

I See Stars (Calm Snow, Murder Mitten)

Armor for Sleep (Car Underwater, The Truth About Heaven)

Emery – 20th anniversary of The Weak’s End (Walls, Studying Politics)

This Wild Life – 10th anniversary of Clouded (No More Bad Days, History)


