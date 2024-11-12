Venues tease possible Linkin Park tour announcement

By Josh Johnson

After making their live comeback, Linkin Park appears to be teasing a full tour.

On Tuesday, a number of venues across the U.S., including New York City's Barclays Center, Denver's Ball Arena and Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, shared an image on social media hinting at a Linkin Park announcement coming Thursday at 7 a.m. ET.

Each image features the phrase "counting to zero," with "to" crossed out and "from" written over it. Of course, Linkin Park's upcoming album is called From Zero.

Since announcing their return in September with new singer Emily Armstrong, Linkin Park has played a number of one-off shows around the world. They also have a number of festivals lineup up for 2025, including Sick New World and Sonic Temple.

From Zero is due out Friday. It marks Linkin Park's first new album with Armstrong, and their first since the 2017 death of frontman Chester Bennington.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

