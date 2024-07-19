Vance Joy announces 10th anniversary '﻿Dream Your Life Away'﻿ vinyl reissue

Vance Joy has announced a vinyl reissue celebrating the 10th anniversary of his 2014 debut album, Dream Your Life Away.

The set will be available in three different variants, two of which, featuring opaque cream and multicolor splatter vinyl, will be released exclusively via the Vance Joy web store on Sept. 5. The third, featuring translucent red vinyl, will be out wider on Sept. 6.

All versions will include the original album, which spawned Vance's breakout hit, "Riptide," as well as the two bonus tracks from the deluxe edition — "Fire and the Flood" and "Straight into Your Arms" — making their vinyl debut.

Vance will also be celebrating the anniversary with a U.S. tour kicking off in September.

The most recent Vance Joy album is 2022's In Our Own Sweet Time.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.