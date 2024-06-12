The Used's Bert McCracken premieres video for debut robbietheused track

Big Noise

By Josh Johnson

The Used frontman Bert McCracken has premiered the video for "Just a Little Bit," the debut single from his new solo project, robbietheused.

The claymation clip, streaming now on YouTube, juxtaposes its bright colors and animation style with zombies, Venus flytraps and skulls.

"It's a song about living through turmoil of the world and seeing a bit of a bright future ahead, seeing the sun peek out of the clouds, seeing a mistake being fixed," McCracken says of "Just a Little Bit." "It's about having a little bit of hope."

"Just a Little Bit" the song dropped in May and previews the more pop-leaning sound of robbietheused.

The Used, meanwhile, is releasing a new B-sides compilation, MEDZ, on June 21, a day after they launch a U.S. tour. They've also just announced a fall tour kicking off in September.

