The Used's Bert McCracken announces debut robbietheused album

The Used frontman Bert McCracken has announced the debut album under his solo moniker robbietheused.

The self-titled effort is due out Oct. 25. It includes the previously released songs "Just a Little Bit," "Terrible" and "The Feels," which hint at the pop direction of the record.

"Any feeling is valid—and to be able to put it to song is incredible," McCracken says. "And there's so much room in this world for positivity. I want this music to show that there's room for love. There's room for growth. There's room for redemption. There's so many good people—and so many good things happening."

The first robbietheused tour will kick off Oct. 30 in Anaheim, California.

Meanwhile, McCracken and The Used are currently on tour and will launch a co-headlining run with Taking Back Sunday Wednesday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

