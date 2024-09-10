The Used's Bert McCracken announces robbietheused solo tour

The Used frontman Bert McCracken has announced a tour with his new solo project, robbietheused.

The five-show outing begins Oct. 30 in Anaheim, California, and includes stops in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, New York City and Asbury Park, New Jersey.

"My solo project has been a lot about rebirth and a way to reconnect with my childhood love for pop music," says McCracken. "So to be able to say that robbietheused is playing 5 LIVE SHOWS and gets the opportunity to sing these songs in a room with you guys is a dream come true I'm so f****** excited, nervous, grateful."

A presale begins Wednesday at 9 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 9 a.m. local time.

For all ticket info, visit robbietheused.com.

McCracken launched robbietheused in May with the single "Just a Little Bit." He's also released a song called "The Feels."

The Used, meanwhile, kicks off a headlining tour Sept. 21 in Little Rock, Arkansas. They will play a run of dates with Taking Back Sunday in October.

