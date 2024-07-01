The Used shares new "On My Own" live video with NX Zero

NX Zero

By Josh Johnson

The Used has shared a new live video for their song "On My Own," featuring Brazilian rock band NX Zero.

The clip was filmed when The Used was touring Brazil with NX Zero in March. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.

"Touring with NX zero was the best time we have ever had in South America," says frontman Bert McCracken. "We got to know the guys and were immediately friends. So honored we had this incredible opportunity."

The onstage collaboration is also available on streaming platforms, and will raise funds in support of those affected by the spring floods in the Rio Grande do Sul region.

The original "On My Own" appears on The Used's 2002 self-titled debut album.

The Used is currently on a U.S. headlining tour. They also just released a new B-sides compilation, MEDZ.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

