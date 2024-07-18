Uni life: Blur's Damon Albarn receives honorary degree from University of Exeter

By Josh Johnson

Damon Albarn can now add "Doctor of Letters" to his resume.

The Blur and Gorillaz frontman has received an honorary D.Litt. degree from the University of Exeter, located in Devon, England.

"From his early beginnings to his global success, Damon's journey is a testament to creativity, resilience, and the power of education," says Mike Shore Nye, University of Exeter senior vice president, registrar and secretary. "His life and achievements are a testament to his relentless pursuit of artistic learning, innovation and excellence."

"The tranquil landscapes and rich cultural heritage of Devon have influenced [Albarn's] music and provided a serene escape from the bustling world of music and fame," Nye continues. "Damon has created his own musical landscapes. Damon's story is an inspiration to aspiring artists and his commitment to environmental causes highlights the crucial role artists can play in advocating for a sustainable future."

Speaking to students upon receiving his degree, Albarn advised, "There are so many ways for a single fact to become so fragmented and distorted. Trust in your instincts and don't take no for an answer. Be open-minded and go out there and do good things."

Albarn was previously honored with the Order of the British Empire.

