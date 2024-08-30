Twenty One Pilots, Imagine Dragons, Coldplay among MTV VMAs Best Group nominees

By Josh Johnson

Twenty One Pilots, Imagine Dragons and Coldplay are among the nominees in the newly added Best Group category for the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

Also up for the award are *NSYNC, who reunited in 2023 for their first new song in over 20 years, and K-pop groups NCT Dream, NewJeans, SEVENTEEN and TOMORROW X TOGETHER.

The VMAs have also announced the Song of the Summer category, which includes Billie Eilish's "BIRDS OF A FEATHER" and her and Charli XCX's "Guess" remix, as well as Hozier's "Too Sweet."

Bracket-style voting for Best Group and Song of the Summer begins via MTV's Instagram Story on Sept. 3 at 11 a.m. ET and Sept. 6 at 11 a.m. ET, respectively.

The 2024 MTV VMAs take place Sept. 11.

As previously reported, the Best Rock nominees are Green Day's "Dilemma," Bon Jovi's "Legendary," Coldplay's "feelslikeimfallinginlove," Kings of Leon's "Mustang," Lenny Kravitz's "Human" and U2's "Atomic City." The Best Alternative nominees are Linkin Park's "Friendly Fire," Imagine Dragons' "Eyes Closed," Bleachers' "Tiny Moves," Hozier's "Too Sweet," Benson Boone's "Beautiful Things" and Teddy Swims' "Lose Control (Live)." Kravitz is also set to perform.

