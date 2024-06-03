Twenty One Pilots' Clancy earns biggest 'Billboard' 200 week for rock album of 2024

Fueled by Ramen

By Josh Johnson

Twenty One Pilots have landed the biggest Billboard 200 week for any rock album released in 2024.

Clancy, the seventh studio effort from the "Stressed Out" duo, debuts at #3 with a total of 143,000 equivalent album units.

Taylor Swift's THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT and Billie Eilish's HIT ME HARD AND SOFT took the #1 and #2 spots with 175,000 and 145,000 units, respectively. However, Clancy was the biggest album of the week in terms of traditional album sales, with a total of 113,000 copies.

Twenty One Pilots reached #1 on the Billboard 200 once, with 2015's Blurryface. 2018's Trench and 2021's Scaled and Icy also debuted in the top 10.

Twenty One Pilots will launch a U.S. tour in support of Clancy in August.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!