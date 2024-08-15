Twenty One Pilots launch US '﻿Clancy﻿' tour Thursday: "I think it's gonna be my favorite tour"

Twenty One Pilots are taking flight once more.

The "Stressed Out" duo will launch a U.S. arena tour Thursday in Denver. The outing will support their new album, Clancy.

"We've been working on this show for a long time, a lot of people have," says drummer Josh Dun. "I think it's gonna be my favorite tour that we've done."

The tour will conclude Oct. 12 in Minneapolis. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TwentyOnePilots.com.

Clancy, the seventh Twenty One Pilots album, dropped in May and includes the single "Overcompensate." Every song on the album is accompanied by a video.

