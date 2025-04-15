TVotR's Tunde Adebimpe shares new solo song, 'Somebody New'

Sub Pop
By Josh Johnson

TV on the Radio frontman Tunde Adebimpe has shared a new solo song called "Somebody New."

The track will appear on the "Wolf Like Me" artist's upcoming debut solo album, Thee Black Boltz.

You can listen to "Somebody New" now via digital outlets, and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

Thee Black Boltz is due out Friday. It also includes the previously released songs "Magnetic," "Drop" and "God Knows." Adebimpe will celebrate the album's arrival with a release show Thursday in Los Angeles.

TV on the Radio, meanwhile, is touring the U.S. throughout the spring and summer, playing headlining dates, festivals and shows with LCD Soundsystem.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!