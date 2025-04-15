TVotR's Tunde Adebimpe shares new solo song, 'Somebody New'

TV on the Radio frontman Tunde Adebimpe has shared a new solo song called "Somebody New."

The track will appear on the "Wolf Like Me" artist's upcoming debut solo album, Thee Black Boltz.

You can listen to "Somebody New" now via digital outlets, and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

Thee Black Boltz is due out Friday. It also includes the previously released songs "Magnetic," "Drop" and "God Knows." Adebimpe will celebrate the album's arrival with a release show Thursday in Los Angeles.

TV on the Radio, meanwhile, is touring the U.S. throughout the spring and summer, playing headlining dates, festivals and shows with LCD Soundsystem.

