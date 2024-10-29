TVotR's Tunde Adebimpe releases new solo song, 'Magnetic'

By Josh Johnson

TV on the Radio frontman Tunde Adebimpe has released a new solo song called "Magnetic."

The track marks Adebimpe's first release with Sub Pop Records, which will put out his debut solo album in 2025.

"We heartily welcome Tunde Adebimpe to Sub Pop's roster of artists," says label co-founder Jonathan Poneman. "His inclusion makes the whole lot better – and a whole lot classier! We've waited 20-plus years for Sub Pop to earn the chance to be Tunde Adebimpe's label."

You can listen to "Magnetic" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video on YouTube.

Meanwhile, TV on the Radio is playing a run of live shows in New York City and Los Angeles starting in November, marking their first full concerts in five years. They're also putting out a 20th anniversary reissue of their 2004 debut album, Desperate Youth, Blood Thirsty Babes, on Nov. 15.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

