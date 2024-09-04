TV on the Radio announces NYC, LA & London residencies

By Josh Johnson

After teasing a comeback, TV on the Radio is officially returning to the live stage.

The "Wolf Like Me" outfit will play residencies in New York City, Los Angeles and London, marking their first concerts since 2019. The NYC dates take place Nov. 25, Nov. 26, Nov. 29 and Nov. 30 at the club Webster Hall, followed by three shows at LA's El Rey Theatre on Dec. 4, Dec. 5 and Dec. 7 and three shows at London's Islington Assembly Hall on Dec. 10, Dec. 11 and Dec. 12.

Notably, founding member Dave Sitek is "unable to join" the shows, according to a press release.

You can register now for a presale for the NYC and LA concerts. Tickets to all shows go on sale Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. local time. For all ticket info, visit TVontheRadio.com.

Along with the residency news, TV on the Radio has also announced a 20th anniversary reissue of their 2004 debut album, Desperate Youth, Blood Thirsty Babes. It'll be released Nov. 15 and includes five bonus tracks.

You can listen to a previously unreleased recording called "Final Fantasy," an early demo of the song that became "Bomb Yourself," now via digital outlets.

As previously reported, TVotR wiped their Instagram in August to show just one post featuring a new logo and a link to an updated website. In addition to not playing live for over five years, the long-dormant band hasn't released a new album since 2014's Seeds.

