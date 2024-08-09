Turn the "Bright Lights" on and listen to The Killers' new song

The Killers have premiered a new single called "Bright Lights."

The track is available now via digital outlets and is accompanied by a video previewing the stage setup for the "Mr. Brightside" outfit's upcoming Las Vegas residency. You can watch that streaming on YouTube.

Said Vegas residency kicks off Aug. 14 and celebrates the 20th anniversary of The Killers' 2004 debut album, Hot Fuss.

"Bright Lights" follows The Killers' 2023 single, "Your Side of Town." The band's most recent album is 2021's Pressure Machine.

